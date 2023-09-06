Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds – ‘AKA… What A Life’ single review

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘AKA… What A Life’

Another day, another song from The Chief. Following on from the recent single The Death Of You And Me and the online release of album track If I Had A Gun comes ‘AKA… What A Life’, the second single proper from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds project.

After the jaunty acoustics of the first single and the more familiar balladeering of ‘If I Had A Gun’, ‘AKA… What A Life’ seems to be the ‘experimental’ aspect of Noel’s new album. Obviously there’s nothing too radical going on – he’s got a formula and he knows how to stick to it – but Noel has obviously enjoyed the freedom of making an album without the pressures of it having the word ‘Oasis’ on it. ‘AKA… What A Life’ is the sound of Noel Gallagher cutting loose and getting his groove on – and although it might sound a bit too much like Coldplay for our liking, it still shows the old dog has a few tricks up his sleeve.

What do you think of the new single? Let us know in the comments below…