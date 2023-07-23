Get Freaky with Freaks, Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine on Music Video “FEFE” Watch It Here!

The American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has finally shown up his much-anticipated new single “FEFE” on not a very usual day of week to drop new music, Saturday night. It is produced by Murda Beatz featuring Nicki Minaj. Murda Beatz also produced a song “That’s It” by Bebe Rexha. Many of Tekashi 6ix9ine haters think, damn this is genuinely not bad since 6ix9ine is not screaming he has a chill voice hopefully he makes more stuff with that voice.

A rapper with rainbow-colored long hairs teased the social media on Friday, telling that you won’t believe how hard “FEFE” is going to be. His prediction may come true as “FEFE” no doubt, is going to be a hard-hitting summer single. This song is blessed by Murda Beatz with such incumbents that will make you go crazy on bass like aftershocks. Niki Minaj is like always, right on the track as a boss with laid-back flow. Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz ‘‘ girl didn’t disappoint like everyone thought she would, in my opinion she made the song better. Tekashi 6ix9ine might go 8 for 8.

No one thought that this couple will work out things but they did a great job. Drake come out with keke n Nicki on Fefe?

Watch it here: