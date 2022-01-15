Nick Tabron Premieres a Music Video For, “Exodus”.

Back in December, the American singer and songwriter, “Nick Tabron” released a new song titled, “Exodus” featuring, “Umi Boomin”. The track was produced by, “Ban Whisler” and “J-Mac”.

Nick has now shared a new music video for his song, “Exodus” directed by, “Sheeraz Balushi”. The video was premiered exclusively on New Noise Magazine and is now available on digital platforms.

The unplugged sounding track, “Exodus” comes with soulful vocals of the American singer and has a very relaxing tone.

What you are gonna witness in the new music video are the effects of one person speaking negatively to another on social media. I just got in to the video, I mean the message coming from the video is just awesome.

I think videos like this are the need of the present time. It is a perfect example of YOU CAN SPREAD POSITIVITY WITH MUSIC.

Watch the music video to the Nick Tabron’s, “Exodus”:

The American singer talked to the media about the song when he said, “I thought about how online bullying can often be the cause of much of the depression and anxiety people suffer from today. So many of our peers are so malicious towards others on social media. I wanted to use my music to spark conversations that help put an end to this negative stigma.”