I never got round to reviewing Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ new album Push The Sky Away, but I really should have done because it’s absolutely amazing.

I did manage to cover the video for the brilliant ‘Jubilee Street‘ though, and now that’s been followed up by this live performance video for latest single ‘Mermaids’ – a gorgeously paced love song which features the romantic lyric: “She was a catch / We were a match / I was the match that would fire up her snatch”

Watch the video: