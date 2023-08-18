Teaser: “Still Falling For You” by Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding has teased her fans with snippets of a new song titled “Still Falling For You”. This new song is going to serve as the soundtrack for the upcoming “Bridget Jone’s Baby” movie.

Ellie Goulding posted a video snippet of the song on her social media accounts on August 16. Ever since the fans saw the snippet, they have been loving it. This mysterious snippet is only 10-seconds long but still it shows Ellie standing in front of a projector in a dark room. You can also hear the song playing in the background for the entire 10 seconds.

When you see the snippet, you will think that it’s probably a new Ellie song. You might think that Ellie is planning a new single from the upcoming “Delirium” re-release. However, this isn’t the case with this song. Ellie confirmed it later that this song will be the official soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood movie.

Ellie has developed a specialty for recording soundtracks for movies. Her previous effort with the soundtrack for the film Divergent became so popular that it crossed into UK Top 10. Similarly, when Ellie did the soundtrack for Fifth Shades of Grey, it became an instant hit across the globe. Time to checkout the video snippet for this new soundtrack from the queen of soundtracks.

Watch a video snippet of “Still Falling For You” by Ellie Goulding