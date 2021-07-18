Song Review + Music Video “Harleys In Hawaii” By Katy Perry

Katy Perry has released a new bop called “Harleys In Hawaii” along with the official music video. She recently gave us two pop songs “Small Talk” and “Never Really Over” and now she is following up with a mid-tempo soft bop.

The song has a Huawain feel to it that becomes so prominent the way Katy sings in “You and I – ai, riding Harleys in Hawaii-ai-ai” and you know where the song is going. She sounds really sexy on the chorus “I’m on the back I’m holding tight-ai, want you to take for a ride.”

The song is written by Katy Perry along with Johan Carlsson, Jacob Kasher, and Charlie Puth. Just like the fresh feeling you get the moment you hear the first line, the music video serves a refreshingly candy-colored visual. It opens up with Katy on a Harley cruising with a group of riders. The next shot takes us to a pool where Katy sings the first lines of the song. The visual switches back to Katy’s Harley riders group and their stops on the way. Watch the full video below.

Watch Music Video “Harleys In Hawaii” By Katy Perry