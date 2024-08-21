Single Review “I Warned Myself” By Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth has made his comeback with a new track titled “I Warned Myself.” This new track is the first taste from crooner’s third LP.

The track “I Warned Myself” has a different pace from what you’ve heard from Charlie so far. It might not have the big hops you heard in “Attention” but this song is edgier while being minimal at the same time. The chorus is also brilliant as Charlie sings “I Warned Myself” on a rather simplified composition.

In the track, he talks about playing with the fire. He told himself he won’t be doing it anymore. Nevertheless, he is reluctant despite having warned himself. He thinks he can give it one more go and play with the fire one more time.

Not only the audio but Charlie also dropped an accompanying music video that would help him promote the song. The music video sits with the track perfectly and successfully creates the right environment for this track. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “I Warned Myself” By Charlie Puth