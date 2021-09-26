Song Review: “Lonely” By Diplo Ft. Jonas Brothers

Diplo is a super producer and he has proved it over and over again in his career. Now he is working on his latest project that is yet another masterclass. His EDM crossover with country music is turning out to be something we all want to hear more. He has now released a new song titled “Lonely” and it features Jonas Brothers. Nick, Joe, and Kevin joined him in this new love song.

Diplo’s new project started with “So Long.” He followed it up with “Heartless” and now he has given us yet another possible hit.

The new song “Lonely” starts with Joe singing about riding with her until the wheels fall off and the road ends. After Joe blesses the opening lines, Nick joins on the chorus “Everybody needs a place to hide. This doesn’t have to be a bumpy ride. I think we should be alone tonight. Because we don’t have to be lonely.” Check out this new song from Diplo below.

Listen To “Lonely” By Diplo Ft. Jonas Brothers