Song from Elton John Tribute Album “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Demi Lovato

We already talked about Elton John’s tribute album. It includes many big names. The album is titled “Revamp”. Now Demi Lovato has released the official and updated version of her contribution to the album. The song is titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and it’s a must listen.

The album “Revamp” will contain re-done songs from many top British singers. The list includes The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Alessia Cara, Florence and the Machine, and Demi Lovato. Now that’s a huge list and there are plenty of big names in there to inspire everyone to buy this album.

With the first song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” coming out yesterday, the album is now available for pre-order. You can pre-order it pretty much every digital platform. From what it looks, this album is going to be worth buying. For now, you can listen to 2018 version of Elton John’s hit song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Demi Lovato featuring Q-Tip.

UPDATE: Elton John’s label decided to give this new song a video treatment as well. The video came out a few hours after the updated version of the song was unveiled. You can watch the official music video featuring Demi Lovato below.

Listen to “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Demi Lovato and Q-Tip – Official Music Video