Single: “Ugly” by Jaira Burns

Jaira Burns – who is she?

I’m sure a lot of you haven’t heard about the 20-year-old singer from Pittsburgh but she’s a real talent. Jaira Burns has released a song titled “Ugly”. This song indicates that this young girl is someone you’d want to look out for. Her latest song “Ugly” sounds like a certified hit. It’s only time that radios start picking it up and then you’ll hear it everywhere this summer.

Jaira Burns would stay on the pop radar for some time now after releasing this amazing song. This new single “Ugly” is totally relatable and it’s catchy. That makes it a perfect choice for radios to play all over the summer. The track is about a one-night stand. During this time, a lot of things happen, starting with having feelings for someone. The song has a nice dancehall beat that will make you tap your toes.

The 20-year old songwriter and singer conclude her song with the feelings of ‘honeymoon is over’. She screams and accuses when the person calls her a whore. That’s the end of the romantic dream for her.

This song is amazing. It’s raw and original. It’s young and very pop. It’s produced by Billboard and Cirkut so you know it’s going to be a hit. You can listen to this amazing new find below.

Listen to “Ugly” by Jaira Burns