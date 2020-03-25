Ella Vos has been through a lot lately her life has seen substantial ups and downs in this recent couple of years.

In her own words “ The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for me—becoming a mother, fighting cancer and divorce,” the irrepressible songwriter revealed in her recent statement to the press. “By acknowledging that we are constantly in flux and that change is inevitable, we can embrace it instead of resisting.” that life lesson instigated her new single, “Turbulence”.

The anthem is uplifting as it is deeply relatable and will connect with audiences other than her usual fanbase. It’s all about taking the punches that life throws at you and getting back up. The title of Ella’s sophomore LP is sure to resonate with the masses

“Praying for some healing, writing on the ceiling,” the songstress initiates the song. “Trying to fill the missing pieces of my soul.” The inefficacy of the endeavour is recognized on the chorus. “Give me every high even if it burns, gettin’ into fights everywhere I turn,” Ella fastens.

“One day you’ll understand, there’s always turbulence.” Which isn’t something to be afraid of. “I’ve learned that turbulence is what I make of it, my greatest fear or my surprising guide,” Ella unfolds. Watch the mesmerizing video below



New Single Review+Official MV: Turbulence By Ella Vos