Here is a pleasant surprise to delight you in these turbulent times, Thomas Rhett’s “Be The Light” is currently the number one song on Itunes.

The song is sung in collaboration with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Keith Urban and Chris Tomlin. The single is aimed as a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Relief efforts. The Ballad is inspiring and uplifting, an antidote for these uncertain times.

“In a time full of war, be peace,” Thomas sings. “In a time full of doubt, just believe.” Keith and Chris then join in for the next verse.

“In a place that needs a change, make a difference,” they hum. “In a time full of noise, just listen.” Reba and Hillary jump in for the breathtaking chorus. In a world full of hate, be a light,” The country singers sing. “When you do somebody wrong, make it right.”

Thomas in an Interview told billboard said that he had written this song last year and that the song was just really about being a light in a dark place. The singer also revealed that the song wasn’t intended for release but the time just seemed right. Watch the performance below.

New Single Review+Official MV: Be A Light By Thomas Rhett



