As COVID-19 takes its toll on the globe here’s some news to cheer you up.BANKS is all set to be releasing a new EP on Friday(April 3). The EP called “Live And Stipped” is sure to be a delight. The music is really catchy and has got a nice vibe to it,.The four-song set features acoustic versions of previously-released songs performed live, as the title suggests. BANKS introduces the project with a stunning performance of “Drowning”, a track from her hallmark LP “Goddess”.She has been kind enough to drop a one-take video, featuring the alt-pop stars awe-inspiring performance.

The rest of the three tracks on the EP have been taken from the less recognized and underrated third album, III. Maybe this will get them the attention they deserved. Let’s see how “Stroke,” “If Were Made Of Water” and “Contaminated” do. All songs will be featuring performance videos which were filmed at the distinguished Capitol Studios in 2019. The tracklist for the EP and the performance are given below.

Tracklist:-

Stroke If We Were Made Of Water Drowning Contaminated

New Single Review+MV & LP announcement: Drowning By BANKS from ‘Live And Stripped ‘