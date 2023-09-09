Single Review: “You Don’t Know Love” by Olly Murs

Olly Murs has made a comeback with a new song “You Don’t Know Love”. This song isn’t a regular comeback single but it sounds like the best song that Olly Murs has released so far.

The British singer has announced this new single as the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album. The album will be out at the end of this year via Epic and Syco Records.

The song “You Don’t Know Love” is a midtempo song written by Camille Purcell, Watne Hector, and Steve Robson. All three writers are known for writing some of the biggest hits in the past. It looks as if they have done it again this time. This single has every chance to become a major hit in Britain and US.

With this new single, Olly Murs is on the right path with his fifth studio album. His previous four studio albums were certified platinum in the UK. If the other songs from the upcoming album are as good as “You Don’t Know Love”, then I’m sure this album will be a bigger hit compared to previous albums.

The song starts low but it rises as it reaches the chorus. The song is about a toxic relationship that has disturbed Olly. He is now heartbroken but he has learned his lesson. He won’t be getting into similar kind of a relationship ever again. He knows he made a mistake. He doesn’t want to repeat it.

The song is available on iTunes as well as Spotify. You can stream it below or purchase it directly from iTubes.

Listen to “You Don’t Know Love” by Olly Murs