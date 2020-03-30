New Single Review+Official Audio: Y U Gotta B Like That By Audrey Mika (KYLE Remix)

Audrey Mika made the limelight earlier in 2020 with her ‘5 A.M.’ EP. The album includes her major-label debut single “Fake Heartbreak”.Her breakthrough hit still being ‘Y U Gotta B Like That’, it was just released last summer and has already hit 40 million cumulative streams. The number is expected to rise substantially as a remix featuring KYLE is soon to arrive. The rapper has given some male insight to the already addictive ballad.



“I know its hard for you since I’m trying to keep to me off your mind” He sings on the opening verse, “Your problems are yours, not mine but you’re a lovely girl, you’ll be fine.” Seems as KYLE isn’t that into her either. “I just think you’re crazy if you think I’m into you, maybe if you’re smart enough to think it might be true,” Audrey sings “So, Why you gotta be like that?” Badluck her questions go unanswered. Listen to the remix in the video below.

