New Single Review: “Nobody But You” By Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has recently released his latest LP titled “God’s Country: Fully Loaded.” Along with the album, came a new song from Blake. The song is titled “Nobody But You” and it features Gwen Stefani.

The duet with a real-life partner is a highlight of this album and that’s the reason Blake Shelton decided to release it on the date he released his album. They already gave the fans a couple of duets and so we had high expectations. The new duet meets and in fact goes beyond our expectations.

This new adorable duet opens with “wanna say it now, wanna make it clear, for only you and God to hear.” Blake’s voice sounds angelic as he delivers the opening verse. “When you love someone, they say you set ’em free, but that ain’t gonna work for me,” he follows with a well-thought line. The chorus is a dupe and the couple opens up about their love for each other “I don’t wanna live without you, I don’t wanna even breathe.”

The song “Nobody But You” is produced by Scott Henrick. After listening to the song, you’d want more. Hopefully, we will get a collaborative album soon from Blake Shelton. Listen to “Nobody But You” below.

Listen To New Single “Nobody But You” By Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stefani