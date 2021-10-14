Single Review + Music Video: “Better Half Of Me” By Tom Walker

Tom Walker released a new single titled “Better Half Of Me” last week and followed it up with a stunning visual this week. He actually released the track to keep the fans up for his November 8 album release. The latest track features on the deluxe version of the album.

“Better Half Of Me” is a love song that sounds great over a simple guitar arrangement. “With you, I’m happy being me, don’t pretend ’cause I don’t need to,” the crooner opens up about his love for the person. Although he is a thousand miles away from home and can’t be with her, he talks about his final need in the chorus “I’d have all I need, if you’d be the better half of me.”

It’s one of the five new tracks on the deluxe version and clearly one of the best songs from Tom. The music video is inspired by Tom’s encounter with a fan. In the music video, Tom searches for a better half and ends up finding many lookalikes. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Better Half Of Me” By Tom Walker