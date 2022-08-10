Single Review: “Kick It” By Natasha Bedingfield

Natasha Bedingfield has had a long absence from the music scene. Her last album was released in 2010 but now she has made a comeback with a new single titled “Kick It.” Along with this new track, she has also announced her new album.

The track “Kick It” is written by Linda Perry who also co-produced the song. The track has a perfect production for Natasha to showcase her vocal delivery.

When you listen to “Kick It” for the first time, you know instinctively that it’s a hit. The chorus is everything here. She sings “Kick it if you wanna make it, kick it if you wanna make it last.” You can listen to the track below.

Listen to “Kick It” by Natasha Bedingfield