Single Review: “Feels” by Calvin Harris Featuring Katy Perry

Calvin Harris has released a new single from his upcoming album titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”. With the release of this single, I’m sure a lot of you are waiting for this new album to come out. The good news is that it’s going to come out on June 30.

The new song is titled “Feels”. The first thing that I noticed about the song when it came out was its artwork. It’s something incredible. It’s artistic and has a very modern appeal to it. Check out this artwork below.

Isn’t that parrot really cute? I bet, you will also love this new song. It features vocals from Katty Perry. But she’s not alone. You will also hear Pharrell and Big Sean in this amazing new collaboration.

Calvin Harris has worked with Big Sean and Pharrell before but he has not collaboration on record with Katy Perry. That’s what makes this song extra special. It’s their first collab. A lot of fans are expecting this new music relationship to become fruitful. Would it bring the success that Katy needs after the “Bon Appetite” failure?

This is a very romantic song – one that could serve as you next ‘I love you’ anthem. Just sing it to the person you’ve been trying to say these magical words. If this song becomes a hit, chances are good that Calvin will give us his first music video from the upcoming album. If he could somehow enroll Katy Perry into it, it would be fantastic for the fans.

“Feels” should help Katy and Calvin get their first collab hit. It came out at a perfect time for Katy. Listen to this new song below and see if you like it.

Listen to “Feels” by Calvin Harris featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean