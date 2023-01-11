Single Review: “Breathe” by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen

Jax Jones has released a new single titled “Breathe”, featuring Ina Wroldsen. It’s a follow up to the song Jax Jones did with Demi Lovato titled “Instruction”. To be honest, no one was expecting Jax to deliver such a wonderful song so soon. After all, it’s only been six months since Jax did the masterpiece with miss Lovato.

This new single titled “Breathe” features Norwegian singer Ina Wroldsen. She is known for Martin’s song ‘Places’.

For all those who loved “Instruction”, this song is at the same level and I’m sure it’s going to become your favorite as soon as you listen to it for the first time. It’s a house-pop song where you hear the Norwegian singer at her best.

The song is about having a relationship with no strings attached. Why so? Because in the song, Ina isn’t sure whether the relationship is going to last and she is not sure if they’d get together. If they do get together somehow, it won’t probably last for long. If it defies that and lasts long, Ina is sure it will turn into a toxic relationship, rendering her life useless and full of sorrow.

These thoughts are confusing Ina. She is not sure how to move forward and what to do with her life. Her mind is a mess and she can’t pick a thought to go with it. As of now, she has no control over her mind as her heart has taken over. It’s a great song with perfect lyrics and excellent delivery. The production is simply amazing. Isn’t it something we have started to associate with Jax over the years now.

