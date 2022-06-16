Hear A Snippet Of Jax Jones “Instruction” – A Collaboration With Demi Lovato

Jax Jones has announced that he will be releasing the next single “Instruction” in two days i.e. on 16th June. Demi Lovato is featuring in this song. Jax has released a snippet of this song so you can get an idea how this sounds before you get the full song on 16th.

“Instruction” has the potential of being a hit since Jax proved last year that he is capable of producing songs that hit the Top 3. His three songs last year charted among top 3 in the UK in 2016. That means you can expect another hit. When you listen to this snippet of “Instruction”, you will know that this song also has a huge potential.

The good news is that Jax Jones is collaborating with our favorite Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don. That means you will have a variety of vocals to enjoy in this song. Expect some killer verses from Demi as she has shown how fierce she could be with collaborations.

When you hear the snippet, you might think that the vocals in the snippet sound like Selena Gomez. In fact, until Jax made an announcement, a lot of fans were thinking that it’s Selena Gomez who would be featuring in this song. It’s Demi Lovato and now it’s confirmed. Make sure you listen to the snippet below. Just hit PLAY.

Listen to a snippet of “Instruction” by Demi Lovato