This Week’s New Single Releases (8th September 2013)

My round up of the new singles available for digital download this week.

Biffy Clyro – ‘Victory Over The Sun (EP)’

The title track of Biffy Clyro’s latest EP sees them at their gloomy best, at least for the first ninety seconds before it flicks up the pace to ‘The Captain’ levels. There is a certain level of emotion flowing through the record, tied in with a few good guitar licks, but exposed on its own outside of an album, there’s not much it really tries to grab you with. But, as it reaches its climax, it has burrowed a small place in your heart. Musically varied, if not a little schizophrenic in parts, it’ll please the fans and maybe win over some radio listeners. The EP is rounded off with ‘A Lonely Crowd’, ‘Fingers And Toes’ and ‘No I’m Not Down’. (6/10)

Watch the video

Coldplay – ‘Atlas’

The lead single from the upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ movie sequel and the first Coldplay single this year, ‘Atlas’ feels like the band on familiar ground, adopting a slight Muse feel alongside a few tick boxes to ensure it has the necessary cinematic feel. In playing safe they have ended up creating a song that perhaps blends too easily into their discography and fails to make its own statement of intent, but when mirrored next to some key elements from the film I can see it having some emotional kick. Fans will lap it up and it’s a calming, gentle listen that echoes some of their high points, but it’s not what I’d call a comeback hit. (6/10)

Watch the video

Eminem – ‘Bezerk’

‘Bezerk’ sees Eminem at his wackiest in a while, with a mix of his less serious side and a retro feel, mostly brought by his plundering of Beastie Boys and Billy Squier samples. What we actually get it a song that feels like Marshall Mathers III accidentally knocked the scan button on his radio to create a scattergun song that doesn’t do the same thing for long. It’s a refreshing direction for the brilliant rapper and its enthusiasm wins you over but, whilst the production style matches the song title, it feels like a confused record. But it sounds good, if so very eccentric, and it has its catchy moments. (6.5/10)

Watch the video

Example – ‘All The Wrong Places’

To say ‘All The Wrong Places’ is a better Example single is all relative as, like Calvin Harris, he’s found himself in a period where he’s failed to make a song that really wanders from a set formula. Better than that aforementioned artist, though, Example still finds himself firmly footed in his tried-and-tested formula but it’s a better example of it. Fans of his work will be comfortable with the familiarity but more casual listeners will grab onto some of the hooks floating around here. Recognisable and tired, yet catchy, this sums up the current state of this area of music. (6/10)

Watch the video

Flo Rida feat. Pitbull – ‘Can’t Believe It’

I had to double check the listing that this wasn’t a Lonely Island track as the hallmarks are all there: catchy, tongue-in cheek but parodying the sound of a particular genre. Following on from last week’s ‘I Love My Butt’ here we are with another ode to the rear and sees Flo Rida and Pitbull hopefully knowingly sending up their images with a parody impression of themselves, but probably not. Annoyingly, the shallow badly-written song is actually quite catchy thanks to its thickly sampled bass and hooky flows. Don’t expect Shakespeare in the lyrics or an anthem that is that acceptable in 2013, but it’s actually a fun listen. And it must be hard for them to keep a straight face with a vocal hook made of the word ‘bum’. (7/10)

Watch the video

Joel Compass – ‘Astronaut’

‘Astronaut’ is a smooth, soulful number that slickly moves like silk across its four minute running time, creating a track perfect to sit back to and chill out. It doesn’t really make a massive imprint and isn’t out of this world (groan) but to help you space out (groan) this is good. If you like your music soulful and soothing then this is for you. (6/10)

Watch the video

Katy Perry – ‘Roar’

Feeling like the companion track of ‘Firework’ in its themes, ‘Roar’ is most famous for its battle against Lady GaGa’s ‘Applause’ (something it looks to win as it heads to the top of the charts) but also known for its dodgy toilet-paper but otherwise clever lyric video, early leak and, like the MKS track coming up soon, having a movable feast of a release date so you’re never sure when it’s actually coming out. ‘Roar’ is incredibly catchy and one of her strongest singles to date, thanks to its overt pop sensibilities and Tarzan-like call. Perry’s army of songwriters have come up with a song that manages to tick all the pop music boxes, creating a singable, memorable hit that should appeal to the charty crowd as well as being an anthem for all the tweenagers who will relate to its lyrics. (7.5/10)

Watch the video

Lethal Bizzle feat. Ruby Goe – ‘Party Right’

Never one to break a formula as the Wiley-sounding rap is wrapped up by a helium-enthused tempo-distorted chorus from Ruby Goe, this settles firmly into the genre with an Indian-continent-feel to the proceedings. If you have enjoyed Wiley’s high points and like your dance music with a twist then you’ll be in the right party here. One of the better Lethal Bizzle tracks it’s unremarkable but good for the moment. (6/10)

Watch the video

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert – ‘Same Love’

A tune written about same-sex marriage and adopted as an anthem, ‘Same Love’ is musically straight-forward and understated but it’s what it says that’s more important, mixing the sound of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘(Everybody’s Free To Wear) Sunscreen’ with some modern, hard-hitting and well observed lyrics, tied together with a simple but hooky chorus from Lambert. At five-and-a-half minutes it just about holds your attention but feels a little long for a song that doesn’t really mix up its formula, but as a well-written, observant but non-preachy number with a far better message than some of the other songs we’ve featured this week. (7/10)

Watch the video

Mikky Ekko – ‘Kids (EP)’

His first single this year Ekko, most famous for his appearance on Rihanna’s ‘Stay’, releases ‘Kids’, an EP backed up with three remixes and a demo version of that hit. With a very bassy backing but an enjoyable, listenable voice, the song hooks you in with its repetitive chorus but also its general structure. A nice, gentle song that feels like a Sunday afternoon in music form. (6.5/10)

Watch the video

Mutya Keisha Siobhan – ‘Flatline’

The original Sugababes line-up returns after thirteen years with ‘Flatline’, a song whose release date has moved more than a cat whilst you’re hoovering and under a band title that should really be always referred to as MKS to avoid your spellchecker having a breakdown. But, here it is, finally released and it’s certainly been worth the wait. Though some of the lyrics may be as forced as a Maximo Park effort, the harmonies, heartfelt-lyrics and oh-oh breakdown all work together to get in your head. Downbeat in music-style in a ‘Get Lucky’ sort of way but with a great balance of vocals – Mutya shining here – and some nicely observed lyrics and musical riffs, it’s a welcome return for the three piece and bodes well for a comeback. (8/10)

Watch the video

The Naked And Famous – ‘Hearts Like Ours’

The first single from the upcoming second album from the New Zealand band, ‘Hearts Like Ours’ is an atmospheric, Chvrches-like, track that masks the delicious vocals of lead singer Alisa Xayalith in an MGMT-style haze. As a personal fan of Chvrches the similarity of this makes it a winner for me and there’s something about the mix of music and vocals into one cohesive form that sets that alight for me. Fans of that band and MGMT will enjoy this well produced number. (6.5/10)

Watch the video

Natasha Khan and Jon Hopkins – ‘Garden’s Heart’

Bat For Lashes, going under her actual name, teams up with Jon Hopkins on this Alison Moyet-style number. With a strong bassline riff and an ethereal voice, this is a soothing number that will sit nicely in your record collection if you enjoy your music more ambient. The influence of Jon Hopkins adds to this melodic number and should please fans of Florence and the Machine among others. (6.5/10)

Watch the video

911 – ‘Two Hearts One Love’

The boyband return as a manband following their re-appearance on the Big Reunion and here they remain firmly in their familiar territory. With some sickly sweet and cheesy lyrics, they’ve not grown up as much as, say, Take That, but it fits in with the modern style set by JLS and the Wanted so should win them a new audience alongside fitting in with their bigger hits from the late 1990s. (7/10)

Watch the video

Polly Scattergood – ‘Cocoon’

The second single from her ‘Arrows’ album, ‘Cocoon’ is an enveloping, beautifully sung number. Scattergood’s voice is smooth and involving, sounding like a modern Kate Bush, with a certain sensuality to her tones. Well put together and listenable, and in a week of strong releases, looks for a few presses of the repeat button. (7/10)

Watch the video

Swiss Lips – ‘Carolyn’

After the incredible ‘U Got the Power’ released earlier in the year, ‘Carolyn’ proves not to have that track’s magic but it does show that they have the ear for another retro-pop classic that you will quickly start humming along to. Alongside a brilliant video, this deserves a good shot in the charts for its unashamedly poppy-hooks and retro-tinged production. (7.5/10)

Watch the video

You Me At Six – ‘Lived A Lie’

The first cut from their upcoming album, ‘Lived A Lie’ doesn’t do much more than what you’d expect from the band – it slots neatly into their sound – but that’s not always a bad thing when it’s as punky and punchy as this. Throwing in a ‘Lostprophets’-style breakdown, this doesn’t really wander from the expected path but will keep the fans and associated interested peeps happy! (6/10)

Watch the video