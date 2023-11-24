New Single Premiere: “Naked” by James Arthur

James Arthur has premiered a new single and it’s titled “Naked”. This new single is just too good to be missed out.

You can listen to the full audio after single review at the end of this post. Once you listen to it, you are going to find it difficult to take the song away from ‘repeat’. It’s that gorgeous.

The song is produced by Max Martin. With James Arthur lending his vocals, it has created the perfect combination. The result is this amazing new single that you won’t be able to STOP.

“Naked” is the lead single from James Arthur’s upcoming studio album. This third album is yet to get an official title but that doesn’t worry me at all. With the lead single being so strong, I’m sure the album is going to get a lot of attention no matter what James decides to name it.

Watch James climbing the US, UK, and Australian charts with this song. It’s a guaranteed chart-topper.

In this mid-tempo ballad, James sings about his woman. He is dating her yet not sure if he wants to get into a relationship with this woman. He is not even sure if this girl is serious about a relationship. That kind of psychological state of mind is disturbing for him and that’s what’s making him sad. He thinks he is serious about the relationship and as a result, he is doing everything he can to blossom the relationship. But he thinks his partner isn’t putting in 100% to make the relationship work.

It’s a pop ballad that everyone can relate to. You can listen to it below. Be sure to leave a comment if you fall in love with the song.

Listen to James Arthur’s New Single “Naked”