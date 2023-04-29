Single: “Mom” by Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor fans have every reason to be excited. There is a new Meghan song out there and it’s just in time for Mother’s Day. The song is titled “Mom”. Meghan released the song on the internet for the upcoming Mother’s Day on May 8th.

Some fans thought that it was a buzz track but it’s confirmed as next single from Meghan’s upcoming second studio album. However, it will only come with the deluxe version and not the regular album. So if you want to get this song, be careful when ordering the album. Go for Deluxe version.

The album will be titled “Thank You” and it will hit stores on May 13th. The track “Mom” is available on Spotify for streaming. Those who’d want to buy the track might have to wait until tomorrow. The song will be coming to iTunes.

“Mom” is written by Johan Carlsson, Ross Golan and Meghan Trainor herself. The track is a feel-good jam where Meghan talks about her mom and how proud she’s of her. She claims her mother is the best mother, giving tribute to her mother. You can listen to the song below.

Listen to “Mom” by Meghan Trainor