Single: “Love You With A Bang” by Maty Noyes

Maty Noyes is having had a great year last year and she continues to do good work this year. She featured on The Weeknd’s “Angel” and then released two buzz tracks. First one was titled “Charge It To The Game” and the later one was titled “Can’t Tell Me Who To Love”. Both were received well by her fans. Later that year, she featured on Kygo’s “Stay”.

She has continued to give us good music this year as she recently released a new single titled “Love You With A Bang”. This new single will be used as a soundtrack for Mr. Right.

The best thing about what we’ve heard so far from the 18-year old is the way she keeps changing her pace. She has done that again in this new single. This single gives us hints of retro and soul music mixed with funk. The song is basically percussion-driven. The result is this catchy and sassy song that has humor in it. I’m sure you guys are eagerly waiting for her new LP to come out. For now you can listen to her latest single below.

Listen to “Love You With A Bang” by Maty Noyes