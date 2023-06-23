Single: “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Japsen

Carly Rae Japsen made her comeback with single “I Really Like You”, which didn’t do that well despite featuring Tom Hanks and Justin Bieber. Her manager Scooter Braun had promised that Carly will deliver a super-hit comeback single. Although that promise wasn’t met the first time, it look as if Carly has a new hit ready. This single titled “Run Away With Me” is an epic pop song and has all the ingredients of becoming a massive hit.

Despite this new single hitting the scene and doing good for Carly, there is hardly any chance that she will be able to get any magical sales results from her album, especially in the first week in the US. She won’t be making it back to No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 but still this single has the potential to become a massive radio hit.

“Run Away With Me” was premiered on a Spanish radio. The track was produced by Shellback and it is taken from her upcoming album “E-MO-TION”. The song has a wonderful chorus but it lacks when it comes to lyrical quality. Still the track sounds good to ears mainly due to impressive chorus.

Many critics, who have listened to this song, believe that Carly made a mistake by releasing “I Really Like You” first. Instead, she should have worked a video for “Run Away With Me” and released that instead. She could have received a much positive feedback and a chance to jump on her album sales. Listen to her latest single below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Listen to “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Japsen