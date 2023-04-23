Charli XCX has premiered new music video for her single “Vroom Vroom”. This new music video has surprised some fans as they failed to see the sexy side of Charli when she was hiding it behind her innocence all this time. I wonder if they had never seen her live performances where she’d usually exploit sexuality.

This single “Vroom Vroom” is going to be one of the four songs that Charli will be putting in her new experimental EP. This new album will be a major experiment by Charli. The song “Vroom Vroom” will be her pop label where she will be experimenting with bubblegum pop.

Despite the fact that Charli desperately want to experiment this new pop sound, her label Atlantic Records won’t be supporting her to give up on her pure pop sound. Nevertheless, she is trying to exploit her interests using this experiment. While experimenting on the new sounds, she will also be able to see if other artists want to collaborate and expand on her work.

In the music video “Vroom Vroom” Charli puts on latex outfits and the choreography is perfectly suited to enhance her curves and shapes. Don’t miss it. You can watch the music video below.

Watch music video “Vroom Vroom” by Charli XCX