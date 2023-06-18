Music Video: “Unpredictable” by Olly Murs & Louisa Johnson

Olly Murs and Louisa Johnson have released the official music video for “Unpredictable”. This new music video was totally unpredictable. It’s set in the 70s and you could feel the Wimbledon realness in this video. It’s kind of a concept that you don’t see every day in MVs. That makes it worth the experience.

The music video came out on Friday on Vevo. Both Olly and Louisa are tennis players in this epic video. They are both competing at the Wimbledon during the 70s. They have worked really hard on the video as you can see that even the smallest details were worked out. Look at their clothes and their tennis equipment. It’s all from the 70s. Even the court feels the same.

But there is one thing that’s different from what would happen in the real game during the 70s. It’s intensity of the game. In this music video, you will both the players having some fun as if they are here only to enjoy being in the 70s playing tennis. They probably don’t want to win. Their tennis play is hilarious.

You will definitely feel the 70s vibe when watching this music video. The video has VHS-effect that makes it even more authentic. Overall, the video is super cool – something totally out of the box. When you watch it once, you will feel addicted to it and I’m sure you will hit replay. It’s time you watch the music video below.

Watch the music video “Unpredictable” by Olly Murs and Louisa Johnson

