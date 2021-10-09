Watch: “South Of The Border” By Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Cardi B

Ed Sheeran is finally giving “South Of The Border” a push by premiering a music video. The bi-lingual bop has such a good lineup of artists (Camila Cabello and Cardi B) that we never had a doubt that Ed would treat it like a new single.

The music video is as good as you wanted it to be. Jason Koeing, who directed the video, has done everything in his creative power to make it a glossy visual. You will notice it when you see the video as it’s filled with car chases and various empowering scenes. The video is shot at multiple locations.

The music video has a storyline where Ed plays Teddy Fingers who owns a diamond and a ruby. Another guy knows this and drugs Ed and steals his jewels. But he is not going to get away that easily as an agent is in pursuit. You will love the car chase as the action moves to Mexico. There, Ed meets Camila in a bar. They all get together and end up together in a dungeon. We won’t tell you more to avoid spoiling the video for you. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “South Of The Border” By Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Cardi B