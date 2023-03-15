Music Video: “Smoke And Fire” by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has released a new music video for her single “Smoke And Fire”. Sabrina reinvents herself in this new single as she opts for a bald pop sound unlike her sound in her debut EP that had was more of a country-pop album. It seems refreshing that a 16-year old is actually trying to reinvent herself. It talks a lot about her creative person and her character to try new things. Nevertheless, this new single written by Ido Zmishlany is catchy and easily her best song so far.

If you watch the video [below], you can easily see how Sabrina is growing, not just by the numbers in her age but also in terms of music. Those who saw in the hit sitcom Girl Meets World will instantly know that she’s really growing up quickly. It’s a promising start and we’re very hopeful that it will begin her era and help her become a truly global artist before she crosses her teen years.

The music video shows Sabrina going to a ballet class. But there is a problem. She can’t get her boyfriend out of her mind and can’t really focus on the ballet. After teasing her inside her mind, her boyfriend actually comes to the ballet to distract her. The music video shows a lot of promise. Watch it for yourself below.

Watch “Smoke And Fire” by Sabrina Carpenter