Miley Cyrus has released a music video for her single “Mother’s Daughter.” She has been very busy lately with the release of “She Is Coming” and other projects and yet she has found time to give us this new MV. We hope she keeps making us happy with her music as she is preparing for her Charlie’s Angel’s collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. We know for a reason that this collaboration is going to be a killer.

The song “Mother’s Daughter” is about being rebellious and free. She takes pride in it and uses as as her strength. Being nasty and ‘evil’ is not a problem for her because she’s her ‘mother’s daughter.’

The music video, directed by Alexandre Moors, succeeds in delivering the message that Miley put in the lyrics. Miley is dressed in a skin-tight suit and she is accompanied by various artists including Aaron Philip, Paige Fralix, and her mother Tish Cyrus. Throughout the music video, various messages will appear on your screen, each giving us a message of strength and helping us unfold the social and moral taboos such as virginity and beauty. It’s just a beautiful video that’d not only make you love the song but also take home the empowering messages. Watch it below.

Watch Music Video “Mother’s Daughter” by Miley Cyrus