Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias continue releasing their collaborations despite the fact that the quality keeps going downhill. It looks like they don’t care about it. All they want is to throw out as many collaborations as many they can. Here is another one and it’s probably the worst of them all. It’s titled “Messin’ Around” and they have released it’s official music video now.

Music video for the single “Messin’ Around” has nothing unusual about it. There is just the routine stuff that you always see in this kind of music videos. There are sexy girls wearing lingerie and taking bubble bath. Some of the girls are flirting with Enrique and Pitbull while others are partying as if this is the last party on earth.

As the video progresses, you find out that it’s about Enrique being faithful to her girlfriend. He is seen in a hallway with a sexy girl. That’s the only point the video is probably trying to make. Since the video was premiered on VEVO, you can see it yourself in its entirety. See if you can find something unusual in this video. If you do, be sure to leave a comment at the end of this post.

The single “Messin’ Around” will be included in Pitbull’s upcoming studio album “Climate Change”. The album will be out next month.

Watch music video “Messin’ Around” by Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias