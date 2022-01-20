Music Video: “Long Johns” by Blimp Rock

Blimp Rock has premiered a new music video titled “Long Johns”. This music video is a gentle reminder of modern man’s love with Long Johns. In fact, singer Peter Demakos of Blimp Rock told the fans that Long Johns were like a religion for the band. He went on to say that it is the only thing that he dreams in the morning other than a Blimp Rock concert.
Blimp Rock shot to fame when they announced their ambition to host a blimp-based music festival at Lake Ontario. It would be the first of its kind and require a budget of nearly $700,000. However, the band has failed to pursue their dream so far as they haven’t raised anything for the festival yet.
Anyway, they have done one thing and that’s a music video for the holidays. To be honest, it’s a unique concept but the band has done a great job with it. It’s seasonally appropriate and it sets the mood for cold holidays ahead. You can watch the music video for “Long Johns” below.