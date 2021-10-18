Kim Petras dropped the official music video or “Icy” from her Clarity era recently. The 27-year-old singer looks gorgeous in this music video and the overall video treatment is extremely glamorous. Apart from glamor, the visual also serves its real purpose by delivering a deeply symbolic message through cleverly orchestrated visuals.

Kim is clearly one of the busiest persons around in the pop industry today. She was working on the Turn Off The Light project for Halloween just recently. And here she is trying something entirely new and different. How does she get time to do all this stuff together. It’s amazing and inspiring.

The music video shows a trapped version of Kim who wants to break out but she is caged in a glass box. But as she grows up and matures, her stronger version is able to escape the glass box. She turns into a bionic version of herself. This growth in her character and development of the ability to break free comes from the pain of heartbreak. While talking about the video, Kim told the press that she wanted to make something different, fresh, and yet glamorous. We think she got it right. Watch the video below.

Watch Music Video “Icy” By Kim Petras