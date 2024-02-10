New Music Video: “Freedom” by Pitbull

Pitbull can’t go unnoticed for long. He is back to make 2016 his starting with a new music video for his single “Freedom”. Pitbull released this official music video for his electro-pop track today on VEVO. The single is taken from Cuban-American’s forthcoming album “Climate Change”. This, his tenth album, will be released later this year via RCA Records.

The music video for “Freedom” demonstrate the kind of freedom Pitbull enjoys. He is having a dream vacation trip, chilling on a cruise ship. While standing on the deck, Pitbull sings lyrics from “Freedom” while sexy women dance around him waving flags of different countries. But that’s not it for Pitbull. He wants to show us the real freedom and takes us inside his cruise ship showing facilities and the freedom people on the ship posses.

“Freedom” sounds like a definite hit, a certified banger that’s ready to take the summer by storm. Pitbull is definitely gearing up towards a very HOT summer. You can watch the music video below.

Watch “Freedom” by Pitbull- Official Music Video