Music Video: “Alone” by Halsey

Halsey has premiered an epic new music video for her latest single “Alone”. The music video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis. This remixed version of the song features Stefflon Don and Big Sean.

The music video for “Alone” (remix) is a refreshing visual with Halsey looking super hot. You will also love the video treatment. After all, it’s a high-quality production and you can tell that by the moment you see the first scene of this new music video. It’s a mind-blowing music video that is destined to stay in your memories for months to come.

This four-minute long music video is totally worth your time. The music video opens with super-hot Halsey walking towards Kingdom Theater with caption “Celebration of Death”. For a moment, you are lost in Halsey – the way she looks with camera following her is totally irresistible -and then you want to ignore her and know what’s inside this theater. She walks in there and goes to the makeup room. She gets ready and then you hear her singing her song. Watch the music video below. I’m sure you will want to put it on repeat and just sit-back in your couch. It’s that good.

Watch New Music Video for “Alone” (Remix version) by Halsey