Music: “So Am I” (Remix) by Ava Max Ft. NCT 127

Do you remember Ava Max? She gave us the chart-topper “Sweet But Psycho” last year and dominated charts in many countries. Now she is back with a new single “So Am I.” Today she gave us a remix version, which seems like a perfect move considering the single is already performing well on charts.

Ava Max knows the chemistry of a hit as the 25-year old reigned with her last song. Her new single is also doing great as it has already been streamed more than 144 million times on Spotify. Now that’s huge and a clear indication that “So Am I” is already shaping up to become a major hit. The singer also released a music video accompanying this new single that has already racked over 60 million views.

For the remixed version, Ava collaborated with NCT 127 – the K-pop group. The singer went on to social media and made this announcement today. In addition, she also released the cover art for the track. We hope it turns out to be a serious hit.

Watch Music Video “So Am I” by Ava Max