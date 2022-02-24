Jason Derulo Teams Up With Lay Zhang and NCT 127 For a Music Video, “Let’s Shut Up & Dance”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Jason Joel Desrouleaux” better known under his stage name, “Jason Derulo” has joined forces with the Chinese singer and songwriter, “Lay Zhang” and the Korean band, “NCT 127”.

They have shared a new song titled, “Let’s Shut Up & Dance”. The song was accompanied with a music video as well directed by, “Daniel Russel”.

The music video is influenced from the king of pop, “Michael Jackson”. It reminds us of him, it really does.

You will see Jason, Lay, and the NCT 127 dancing on the streets with strangers. To me, it is filmed like a night edition of Michael’s, “They Don’t Care About Us”.

Watch the music video to Jason Derulo’s, “Let’s Shut Up & Dance”:

Hey there! What else could you expect from Jason Derulo? This song is already a hit. It has already crossed 2 million views on the YouTube and I can’t exactly tell you that where it’s going to stop. WOW!