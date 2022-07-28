Music: “In The Name of Love” by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha

This is it. Martin Garrix has released his ultimate new single titled “In the Name of Love”. Although there is no official word whether this will be Martin’s new single or not, I’m pretty sure it will be included in his upcoming studio album. A song this good can’t just be a buzz single.

But even if it’s just a buzz song for the fans, it’s something fans can’t say enough thanks to Martin.

When you listen to “In The Name of Love”, you can’t stop talking about the quality of the killer drop that comes after each chorus. On top of that powerful chorus and the drop, Martin also managed to get the new pop sensation Bebe Rexha for the best lyrics of his song. It’s the second verse of this single where you’d hear Bebe bringing back her vocal magic from “No Broken Hearts”.

The song is about a girl asking her boyfriend to be brave and face the consequences of love as it may turn out to be hurtful at times. However, one has to accept it. The dignity is in being strong. One that accepts love always gets happiness and joy in return. That’s such a positive and summer-ready theme.

The song is written by Bebe and Martin. I don’t have a doubt about Bebe’s ability as a songwriter anymore. It has a mid-tempo EDM opening but things go high as soon as the chorus ends. It’s definitely going to be a huge summer hit and you will be hearing it in clubs everywhere soon. I’m sure you are dying to listen to this new music so I won’t take any more of your time. Click ‘play’ below for full high quality audio.

Listen to “In The Name of Love” by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha