New Music: “Heart To Break” by Kim Petras

Kim Petras has given us yet another gem. It’s a bop titled “Heart to Break”. The German diva has had an amazing 2017 as she delivered some of the catchiest songs in “I Don’t Want It At All”, “Faded”, and “Hills”. Now she is back with “Heart To Break”, which is produced by Dr. Luke and Cirkut. Could it be her best song so far?

The song “Heart To Break” dropped as a Valentines’ Day gift for her fans. It’s got a very powerful chorus where the 25-year old German sings “Where’s my self control?” The song has a very Euro feel to it and it gives 80s vibes. After giving it a few listens, I’m quite sure this song will help Kim get international fame if she promotes it properly.

With this song, Kim Petras now has enough material to give us an EP. That means you can expect the EP to come out this year but if it doesn’t happen, it means we could see an album with a lot of material the next year. Nevertheless, these are speculations as of now because the German chanteuse hasn’t announced anything yet. Listen to her latest single and you will know why I want her to give us an EP so desperately. It could be easily a killer album.

Listen to “Heart To Break” by Kim Petras