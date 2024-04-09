New Music: “Ship to Wreck” by Florence and the Machine

Florence and the Machine has released her new single “Ship to Wreck” which reflects on her own life and tells her story in a different way. The track is taken from her upcoming third studio album titled “How Big How Blue How Beautiful”.

“Ship to Wreck” is a beautiful track, decorated by guitars and upbeat tempo – a typical Florence and the Machine composition but still doesn’t sound repetitive to ears. The track was released on 8 April on BBC Radio 1 show hosted by Annie Mac. Florence uploaded the track to her VEVO channel right after it was aired on the radio. This track follows up to “What Kind of Man” which was first single released from her upcoming album. There is something about this track that many may not have noticed – it is probably the shortest title for a lead track from Florence and the Machine in recent times.

Florence the Machine has a definite connection with the lyrics of this track. She has publically said that she considered her own destructive side when making this track. This destructive side can tear anyone apart and even leave devastating effects on one’s progress in life. It’s like being in the middle of a whirlwind where you don’t find a way out. No matter what direction you go, there is only one possibility and that’s destruction. Florence and the Machine will be dropping a music video for the track sometime next week. The music video was filmed in her own house, which means we will be able to connect the track to Florence’s own life just as she claims.

Listen to “Ship to Wreck” by Florence and the Machine (Official Audio)