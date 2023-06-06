Music: “Planes” by August Alsina – Remix

The New Orleans singer August Alsina continues to impress fans with his music. He is currently working on his sophomore album but still he has managed to take time out to do a remixed version of Jeremih and J. Cole’s hit track “Planes”. Remix is engineered by Vinylz.

While the remix by August Alsina hits radio, fans of the original version of “Planes” will have it soon as it will be featured in Jeremih’s upcoming LP “Late Nights”. The album will hit stores on July 17.

“Planes” remix by August Alsina has a very bouncy instrumental that makes it a great song. The song has a very smooth feel about it. There are no changes in lyrics from the original song. If you are looking to get a preview of Alsina’s talent before you decide to purchase his upcoming sophomore album, this is the song you need to listen.

The 22-year old New Oreleans singer has been pushing the lead single from his upcoming album. The album is yet to get a title. If you are looking to get closer to August Alsina and want to have more of his music, you can be at his four-city mini tour where he will be accompanied by Chris Brown. The tour starts on June 10 and it will close on June 14.

Listen to “Planes” [remix] by August Alsina