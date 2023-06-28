28 JUN

Listen: Big Boi Single ‘Gossip’

Former Outkast rapper/producer Big Boi has released  the first single from his new solo album today. Check out ‘Gossip’ below (which features guest contributions by UGK and BIG KRIT:

‘Gossip’ is taken from Big Boi’s second solo album Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumours, which is due for release later this year and follows his great 2010 debut solo album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty. Unlike the hook and melody heavy Sir Lucious… ‘Gossip’ suggests Vicious Lies… will be  a slightly more hardcore, purist-friendly affair. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below…


Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

