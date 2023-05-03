New albums to look forward to in May

May is here, and it’s bringing a host of great new albums to look forward to. Below is a list of the best albums out in May – what’s going to be soundtracking your month?
6 May
Public Service Broadcasting – Inform Educate Entertain
Savages – Silence Yourself
Little Boots – Nocturnes
Ghostpoet – Some Say I So I Say Light
13 May
Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City
Primal Scream – More Light
20 May
Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
The National – Trouble Will Find Me
Tribes – Wish To Scream
27 May
Laura Marling – Once I Was An Eagle