03 MAY

New albums to look forward to in May

May is here, and it’s bringing a host of great new albums to look forward to. Below is a list of the best albums out in May – what’s going to be soundtracking your month?

6 May

Public Service Broadcasting – Inform Educate Entertain

Savages – Silence Yourself

Little Boots – Nocturnes

Ghostpoet – Some Say I So I Say Light

13 May

Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City

Primal Scream – More Light

20 May

Daft Punk – Random Access Memories

The National – Trouble Will Find Me

Tribes – Wish To Scream

27 May

Laura Marling – Once I Was An Eagle

Post Author: Luke Glassford

