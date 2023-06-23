Music Video Review: “The Man” by The Killers

If you like “The Man” by The Killers, you must be really happy today. The Brandon Flowers led band has released the official music video for the single and you can watch this video below after the review.

This comeback single get you in the mood for a lot of new music from the band. Having a video for this song means they are taking their comeback rather seriously. We can now expect to see more singles coming our way soon and hopefully many of them will be blessed with MV treatment.

Tim Mattia directed this new music video. The music video gives you the best of Brandon Flowers as he flexes his muscles and shows you his bulging biceps. It’s about what a man really wants. The video shows different aspects of that very feeling. The countryman flexes the biceps and lifts weights to gain strength. Then there is a casino addict and a gentleman who enjoys flirting with women. I believe it’s a perfect music video to accompany the comeback single and it should get every fan excited about things to come from The Killers.

Apart from what you see ‘the man’ doing in the video, there is another message that Brandon wants to deliver to his fans. He is ‘the man’. He does everything as if he is on steroids. He sings and acts. He looks handsome. With the news that the comeback album will be out this fall, let’s watch the music video now.

Watch Music Video “The Man” by The Killers