Listen to “The Man” – The Single From The Killers

The Killers are officially back now with the release of “The Man”. It’s a new single and it’s awesome. You can listen to the full song and read a song review below.

“The Man” by The Killers – Song Review

The new single “The Man” came out today. It’s going to be the lead single from The Killers new studio album. It will be band’s fifth studio album and we expect to come out by the end of this year.

The new album by the BrandonFlower-led band will be titled “Wonderful Wonderful”. It sounds like a perfect name for a comeback album. I hope it does really good and The Killers continue doing new music.

This new song is an anthem for a lot of men. It’s really powerful and has the potential to become a hit. Brandon Flowers has done a great job with the vocals. They are deep and penetrating. That’s what you need to deliver a powerful anthem.

The good news is that the band has already shot a music video for this song. That means we can expect it today or maybe within this week, depending on how The Killers have planned their comeback. I’m sure everyone is expecting a lot of stuff to happen today.

“The Man” by The Killers – Listen to Full Song

Listen to the new single “The Man” by The Killers below.

