Music Video Review: “So Good” By The X Factor UK Winner Louisa Johnson

Louisa Johnson finally premiered the music video of “So Good” through VEVO on November 4th, 2016. The track debuted at Number 20 on the UK Singles Chart, which is an awful debut peak. Even Louisa’s performance of “So Good” on the “X Factor UK” couldn’t do her any good.

Though, she’s an incredible pop vocalist to come out from the UK; winning The X Factor UK last year.

The music video shows Louisa lying on her bed and the next scene you will see her doing sassy choreography on top of a jeep along with her girlfriends. They will go out to a motel, do some dance and later, you will see the girls beating a bunch of boys. Suddenly, you will see the karate-kid inspired action by the girls. Wooh! They looked professional fighters.

I didn’t get what actually the video is all about because it didn’t make sense with the actual song. Maybe, the whole “I feel so good” part in the song was about kicking some guy’s butts. She must be feeling so proud of her girl power.

Anyway, let’s hope this music video gives the song more fame. The music video launched on VEVO has around 1 million views so far. Not too bad!

Watch: “So Good” Music video By Louisa Johnson