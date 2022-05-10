Music Video Review: “Pray” by Sam Smith & Logic

Sam Smith has now given us the official music video for the remixed version of “Pray” featuring Logic. The song came out last month and ever since fans have been expecting the song to get visual treatment. Now that it’s here, we appreciate Sam Smith’s efforts and give the video 5/5 stars.

The music video for “Pray” is strikingly remarkable. I had a feeling that Sam Smith will give us an amazing video for this track.

The track “Pray” is included in Sam Smith’s #1 ranking album “The Thrill of It All”. This roaring ballad is the third single from Sam’s album and it’s as good as it gets. The hip-hop influenced track features Logic (the remix version), which does help the song somewhat but I don’t see the rapper making headlines with his contribution.

The music video for this latest Sam Smith single is directed by Joe Connor. It’s filmed in Lake Como and serves some of the most stunning visuals that you will see on the screen. You will also see some other popular locations such as Villa Erba during this amazing trip to Italy.

It’s not only the amazing scenery that will attract your attention but you will also see Sam Smith showing off his amazing collection of designer suits. You will also see some fine-tuned choreography, making it a classy video. I’m sure this video will help “Pray” climb higher in Billboard Hot 100.

Watch “Pray” Music Video by Sam Smith featuring Logic