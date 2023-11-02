Music Video Review: “Not Easy” By Alex Da Kid Featuring Sam Harris, Elle King & Wiz Khalifa

The Londoner musician Alex Da Kid has premiered the music video for his debut single “Not Easy” on November 1st, 2016. He released the audio track just 11 days ago featuring rising diva Elle King, chart-topping rapper Wiz Khalifa and Sam Harris of X Ambassadors.

Alex Da Kid is a Grammy-nominated musician and is recognized for his production of “I Need A Doctor” by Dr. Dre and Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna.

The music video begins a rescue team helping the survivors of a look-alike of a bomb blast. You will see the dead bodies lying on the ground.

The music video shows that how people’s lives are affected by such terrorist activities. It brings chaos and leaves people in a discomfort. Families and couples are struggling to bring each other out of the miserable mental condition.

The music video of guitar-pop ballad shows a strained family whose matriarch is behind the bars. Also, a girl brings his boyfriend to meet her conservative family with hopes that they will accept him.

The music video brings sadness because of its sorrowful visuals. Harris, Elle King, and Wiz Khalifa have sung their short verses.

The music video is so dramatic and emotional. It deserves a thumb up! Hope to see more stuff coming out of him.

Watch: “Not Easy” By Alex Da Kid Featuring Sam Harris, Elle King & Wiz Khalifa