Music Video Review: “Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomez

After Selena Gomez teased her fans last week, she has eventually released the music video for her most anticipated song “Hands to Myself”. To be honest, it was clear that Selena will come up with a super hot video for the song ever since she performed the song Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2015.

The song “Hands to Myself” is from Selena’s recent album “Revival” which is already being dubbed as the best album the diva has released so far. This song, “Hands to Myself”, is a co-production by Mattman & Robin and Max Martin and that’s the reason it had to be good. With this song and the music video coming out, it’s time to say goodbye to Selena’s previous hit “Same Old Love”. Now get ready to hear this all the day long on your favorite Top 40 pop radio. The song is yet to be sent to the radio by Selena’s record Interscope.

The music video for “Hands to Myself” was released via Apple Music on December 21st. The music, although thought to be her sexiest yet, couldn’t beat “Good for You” but still it’s a sexy video as we see Selena in her underwear, something she has already previewed in the 15-second teaser she released on Twitter last week. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomes